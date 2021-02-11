Grand jury indicts Vicksburg man accused of killing grandmother

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been charged for allegedly killing his grandmother in September 2020 in Warren County, according to the Warren County District Attorney’s Office.

Samuel Hunter Anderson, 26, is accused of shooting Evelyn Davenport at her home in the 9000 block of U.S. 61 South. She was shot in the abdomen on September 25.

Anderson was taken into custody by deputies at the Warren County jail. He was later transferred to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility for burglary-related charges.