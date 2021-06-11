Grandmother of a Crystal Springs student, killed in Jackson speaks out

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning on Fielding Ave, where 17-year-old Martavious Brown, a Crystal Springs High School student was found dead.

Gladys Brown, the grandmother of the victim says she raised Martavious from infancy and legally adopted him when he was five years old. She says she is completely clueless as to why her grandson was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, Gladys says her and Martavious had a long conversation about how he was hurting in life. Now, all she wants to know is why this happened to her son.

Martavious’ death makes it 62 people killed so far this year in Jackson because of gun violence. Brown says the guns need to be put down.

JPD believes that robbery is the motive in the death of Martavious Brown.

At this time there is no suspect information.