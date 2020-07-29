Grants awarded to Canton and Vicksburg

Coronavirus Information

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup Cooperative Program has awarded grant funds to the following:

RecipientAmount
City of Canton$300,000
City of Vicksburg$300,000

This action approves funding to inventory, characterize, assess, conduct cleanup planning, revitalization plan and community involvement related activities for brownfield sites in the cities.

