Grants awarded to Canton and Vicksburg

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Assessment and Cleanup Cooperative Program has awarded grant funds to the following:
|Recipient
|Amount
|City of Canton
|$300,000
|City of Vicksburg
|$300,000
This action approves funding to inventory, characterize, assess, conduct cleanup planning, revitalization plan and community involvement related activities for brownfield sites in the cities.
