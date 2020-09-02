“Great River Flag” among final two designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The final state flag design will be announced on Wednesday.

It comes down to two designs.

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag is deciding between

the “New Magnolia” and the “Great River Flag.”

After thousands of submissions, the commission has narrowed down the finalists to two.

“At this point it’s still unbelievable it’s still standing,” said Micah Whitson.

Whitson created the Great River Flag.” He takes us through what inspired his design.

“When I saw that the state needed a new flag I started thinking okay what could have been, at the time of statehood, what could have a designer created based on what they knew in 1817,” said Whitson.

The waves represent the Mississippi River. The star symbolizes the five regions of the state above the shield, based on the 1798 seal of the Mississippi territory.

While Whitson lives in Boston, he has connections to Mississippi.

“My grandmother’s birth is Booneville and I knew she was from there so when I was looking for colleges I decided to go to Ole Miss,” said Whitson.

We called Rocky Vaughan, the designer behind the “New Magnolia.” He hasn’t gotten back to us, but on his design the state flower is surrounded by 20 stars representing the 20th state in the United States. Both flags have “in God we trust” as required by law.

The commission’s meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Public seating is limited.

The flag design the commission chooses will go on the ballot November 3. Voters will accept it or reject it. You’ll recall the former state flag with the confederate battle emblem was retired two months ago. See an opinion poll by clicking here, and also more information on the flags.