‘Great River’ flag design included in final five by Mississippi flag commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In less than two weeks, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will pick one final design to submit to Governor Tate Reeves and the legislature.

The designer of one of the five finalists has received a lot of support in online polling completed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Micah Whitson, the designer of “The Great River Flag”, said his inspiration of the flag’s design stemmed from an artifact that he discovered while searching in Mississippi’s archives.

“I was digging through the state archives, and I found a great seal from 1798. It really started there with an artifact that has been around for more than 200 years, but it was the first visual representation of the state,” he explained.

Whitson said branding the flag was an important way to represent all Mississippians so that it could be used across the state in various applications.

“I wanted to make sure that from the start it was flexible, and it could be used in a lot of different applications. I think that if you are making something that’s new, you want to make sure that many people can see how they would live beside it and use it in their own context.”

The flag commission will fly each flag at the Old State Capitol Museum to get a good look at them in person and then they will choose a final design on September 2.

