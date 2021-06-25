Greater Jackson Arts Council to host Summer Arts program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Arts Council is partnering with Jackson Public School to host Arts Infusion Brotherhood & Sisterhood Summer Arts Enrichment program for elementary-aged JPS students on Tuesday, June 29.

The program targets students of color in certain social and learning risk categories for arts enrichment activities, social justice exploration, and family support.

Independent artist Sabrina Howard will conduct hands-on workshops to guide the students through

the development of a colorful, acrylic-based mixed media creation that is her signature style.

Additionally, the students are learning museum etiquette and participating in a food justice project

using the arts.