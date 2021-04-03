Greater Jackson Arts hosts Easter dinner giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Arts Council held an Easter dinner giveaway on Saturday morning.

Families drove off with ham, fruits, vegetables and water. More than 500 meals were given away and the organization said they want to show the art of love.

“Having these types of events and facilitating the conversation of the art of giving is important to us, but we are ready to take that to the next level and we are ready to see how we can help people in need even greater,” said Sibrina Wright with the Greater Jackson Arts Council.

Surveys were also given away so the council can better understand the needs of the community and how to serve them.