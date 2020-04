NASHVILLE (WJTV) – Actor Tom Lester, who is best known for playing Eb Dawson on the ’60s sitcom “Green Acres,” died from complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

According to TMZ, Lester died Monday morning in Nashville. The 81-year-old was born in Laurel and attended the University of Mississippi.

Lester also appeared in “Petticoat Junction” and had a few crossover guest spots as Eb on “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

He was the last surviving regular cast member of “Green Acres.”