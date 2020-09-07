Greene County deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Hannah Olivia Beard was last seen on Saturday, September 5, around 10:00 p.m.

Beard is described as having green eyes, brown hair and weighs 130 pounds.

If you know where she is located, contact the MS Coast Crime Stoppers or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341.

