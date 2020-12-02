Greene County inmate dies in south Mississippi hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County has died at an off-site hospital.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), 65-year-old James Curtis Simmons Sr. died Tuesday morning at Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, where he was taken November 17. The official cause and manner of death are pending.

Simmons pled guilty to child exploitation in Pearl River County and was sentenced August 13, 2015, to 30 years, with 10 years to serve and 20 on probation.

