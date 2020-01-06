Greenville police investigate death of man found in manhole

GREENVILLE, Miss. – Authorities in Mississippi are trying to determine what happened to a 60-year-old man found dead in a manhole filled with water.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports Greenville police were called to the manhole early Thursday for a report of a possible body. They found the 60-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

The assistant police chief says no trauma was immediately spotted on the man, whose body has been sent to a state crime lab for autopsy.