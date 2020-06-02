Greenville student wins Tell Me Something Good Scholarship

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae surprised a student in Greenville with a $529 Tell Me Something Good Scholarship to recognize her service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mollie Warrington, 17, helped prepare and pack 1,500 bags of food for distribution at St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

“Not only did Mollie commit to work as a volunteer each week, she has encouraged several of her friends and school-mates to join in her work at St. Vincent de Paul,” said Terri Lane, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Washington County, in nominating Warrington for the scholarship. “As St. Vincent de Paul has seen a significant increase in demand, Mollie’s volunteer spirit has made all of the difference in the world for the volunteers.”

“I am thrilled to award Mollie Warrington with our third ‘Tell Me Something Good’ scholarship,” said McRae. “It’s incredible to see young people stepping up to help during trying times, but it’s true leadership when they recruit their friends to do the same. For that reason, Mollie will head to college with a $529 scholarship from College Savings Mississippi.”

Warrington will receive a $529 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) Account, which is administered by the Mississippi State Treasury. Almost anyone can open a MACS account for a child or loved one for as little as $25. Parents, grandparents, relatives, and friends are invited to learn more at treasury.ms.gov.

This is the third “Tell Me Something Good” scholarship the State Treasury has awarded during the COVID-19 crisis.