Greenwood spending millions to improve some of its streets

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A city in the Mississippi Delta is taking on $6.3 million of debt to pay for street improvements.

Greenwood is issuing bonds to finance repaving and other projects. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that the city may receive the money in late December, days after a chancery court takes steps to validate a bond issue.

Mayor Carolyn McAdams said during a city board meeting Tuesday that some of the money will go toward fees for attorneys and financiers administering the bonds.