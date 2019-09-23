Greenwood trying to increase collection of overdue fines

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi city will revive its efforts to collect about $2.8 million that people owe in overdue fines.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that Greenwood officials are canceling a contract with a collection firm that the city has been using.

Mayor Carolyn McAdams says the firm, AMS, has only collected about $70 a month, and city officials want the collections to be significantly larger. Greenwood will seek out a new collection agency.

The city had an amnesty period from early February through mid-March, allowing people to pay overdue fines without any penalties. That effort brought in about $12,000.