Groundbreaking ceremony for Lynch Street improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lynch Street improvement project on Wednesday, July 29.

The improvement project includes mill and overlay on Lynch Street from Robinson Road to U.S. Highway 80. A new 10-foot wide multi-use path will also be built between Yarbro Street and West Highland Drive.

The new path will be built along an abandoned railroad for approximately a half mile.

The project was funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

