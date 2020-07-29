Groundbreaking ceremony for Lynch Street improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lynch Street improvement project on Wednesday, July 29.
The improvement project includes mill and overlay on Lynch Street from Robinson Road to U.S. Highway 80. A new 10-foot wide multi-use path will also be built between Yarbro Street and West Highland Drive.
The new path will be built along an abandoned railroad for approximately a half mile.
The project was funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for home invasion in Rankin County
- Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about phone scam
- Florida mom who vanished with daughter dies in Nebraska hospital
- Yates Services holds job fair in Jackson
- Mississippi conservation officer saves life of attempted murder victim