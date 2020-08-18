Groundbreaking ceremony held for next phase of Grants Ferry Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new road in Brandon on Tuesday, August 18. The event was for the next phase of Grants Ferry Parkway.

The road will connect the parkway with Highway 471. Retail and residential developments have also been planned for the area.

“In Brandon, we’re growing leaps and bounds. Nine percent a year the population growth is. We’ve basically out grown just about all the available lots in the city of Brandon, so that number will begin to diminish over the next year. So we’re very pleased for opportunity for builders and people to buy a home in Brandon,” said Mayor Butch Lee.

The construction work is expected to last past 2021.

