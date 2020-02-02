Groundhog Day 2020: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early Spring

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – This morning, Pennsylvania’s own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil once again predicted an early spring after he did not see his shadow, a prediction so rare that it has only happened 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day and never two years in a row.

Residents of Punxsutawney and visitors from across the nation gathered to see Phil make his highly-anticipated weather prognostication, during Pennsylvania’s unique Groundhog Day celebration.

“Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by communities across the country,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We are honored Phil has called our commonwealth his home for more than 100 years and look forward to continuing to share his prediction with visitors, residents, and the millions watching from their homes.”

The event now attracts up to 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter weather 104 times while forecasting an early spring 20 times.

The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring. The annual event began in 1886, when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

“Knowing that the world looks forward to Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication every year brings joy to our hearts,” said Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill Deeley. “At only 22 inches and 20 pounds, Phil might be small, but he is still America’s favorite furry weather forecaster.”