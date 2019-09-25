Group works to help kids in Vicksburg

A group of small business owners in Vicksburg are banding together to collect items to meet the needs of children in the area.

Gina Hendrickson, came up with the idea to collect school uniforms, new clothes and shoes. Anyone who wants to donate can bring their items to one of six locations in town. The items must be in the original, sealed package.

Help Vicksburg children in need Posted by WJTV 12 News on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

‘Unity in the Community’ will pick up the boxes weekly on an ongoing basis and distribute the items to families in a confidential manner.

People can bring donations to the following locations:

Fit Chef Catering, 3401 Halls Ferry Road

Merle Norman Belle Rose Salon, 1221 Washington Street

601 Sports, 3500 Pemberton Square Road

Vicksburg Police Department

Vicksburg Fire Department, 1630 Walnut Street

Station 5 Fire House, 5855 Highway 61 South

Hendrickson says many children are bullied because of their clothes and this effort will help reduce bullying in schools.