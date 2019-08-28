Grow with Google comes to Hub City

Google hosted it’s Grow with Google workshop at The Library of Hattiesburg. The tech company used this opportunity to help small businesses, entrepreneurs and people searching for employment learn digital skills they need to be successful through onsite training taught by Google coaches.

“We want people to walk away with opportunities to really just grow their digital skills. we want them to know that they can go to our website google.com/grow and really take advantage of these skills beyond this event,” said Tia McLaurin, Community Engagement Manager.

McLaurin continues to explain that in today’s time people need to really understand the importance of digital skills.

“We know that American’s each day need to build digital skills to be successful in their careers and future jobs and so we want to make sure that people understand how they can use Grow with Google tools build their skills to find jobs and grow their businesses.”

Grow with Google is a national tour in partnership with American Libraries. The tour will host workshops in all 50 states.