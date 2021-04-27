GrowGen signs lease for cannabis growing operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Trade Cannabis Association announced its corporate sponsor, GrowGeneration Corp., will open its first location in the state as they prepare to enter Mississippi’s medical cannabis market. The 40,000 square foot warehouse and showroom space will be located in Jackson.

According to the company, the facility will feature indoor vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture.

“Mississippi is exactly the kind of new and emerging cannabis market GrowGen is looking to enter,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration’s CEO. “With unlimited licenses to grow, allowance of out-of-state residents to apply for medical cards, and acceptance of out-of-state medical cards, Mississippi is positioned to serve the needs of its residents and those of its surrounding states, creating a ‘gateway’ to the South for medical cannabis.”