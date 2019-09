Gubernatorial candidates Jim Hood and Tate Reeves have finalized plans for at least one debate.

WJTV will host a debate, October 10, in Hattiesburg at the University of Southern Miss. The hour-long debate will begin at 7 pm.

12 News extended an invitation for both to debate in Jackson, September 25. Reeves accepted. Hood officially declined the offer Thursday.

Hood has accepted invitations to take part in two other debates. However, the only one accepted by both camps so far is in Hattiesburg.