Gubernatorial Debate to be held at Southern Miss

Republican candidate Tate Reeves and Democrat candidate Jim Hood are preparing to face each other during WJTV’s upcoming gubernatorial debate. The debate will be hosted at The University of Southern Mississippi on October 10 beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets will not be made available to the general public; however, USM will set aside the ballroom on the 3rd floor of the Cochran Center as an overflow room where the public can watch the debate live-streamed.

The University is preparing for the candidates’ arrival by making sure it has the proper security.

Rusty Keyes, Chief of Police, says that the university is honored to have the candidates on campus. “You know it’s important to these candidates, it’s important to the university that they have a safe environment to have these events. UPD wants to provide that and give them that environment they need to express their views and have a good debate,” said Keyes.

WJTV’s Byron Brown and Greg Hurst of WREG in Memphis will serve as moderators. The debate will go from 7:00 PM- 8:00 PM and will have two minute internal break. Each candidate will have sixty seconds to answer direct questions.

At the questioner’s discretion, there is also the possibility of follow-up questions. For follow-up questions or rebuttals, each candidate will be allowed :30 to answer, clarify, or refute information stated by his opponent. If a candidate is singled out or attacked by another candidate during the course of an answer the attacked candidate will be allowed :30 seconds to respond.

The debate will be broadcast to a statewide audience. Stations broadcasting the debate include WJTV in Jackson, WHLT in Hattiesburg, KZUP in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WREG in Memphis, WFNA in Mobile, WTVA in Tupelo, and WXXV in Gulfport. SuperTalk, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and Jackson State will also broadcast the debate live on the radio. The debate will be live-streamed on WJTV.com.