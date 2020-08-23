Gulfport issues mandatory marina evacuation along with Biloxi, Long Beach

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) – Gulfport issued a mandatory evacuation order for all boats from the municipal marina, according to WLOX. All vessels must leave the marina by sundown Sunday, August 23.

Long Beach and Biloxi leaders also issued evacuation orders for harbors and marinas on Saturday.

Biloxi neighbors were told to move all vessels, vehicles and trailers by 5:00 p.m. Sunday to a safer location, while Long Beach issued a mandatory evacuation of the Long Beach Harbor starting at 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

While not mandatory at this time, those with boats in the Pascagoula Inner Harbor are also advised to remove or secure their vessels.

