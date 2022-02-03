TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival 2022 is set to take place May 6-8, 2022 in Tupelo.
The event will have art, music and food, kids’ activities, plus the addition of wine and spirits.
“Now more than ever, people want to come together to celebrate,” noted Kit Stafford, director of the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival. “And we have so much to celebrate in this region: art, music, culture, cuisine. The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival is a perfect celebration for this moment and for the years ahead.”
The following events are schedule for the week in downtown Tupelo:
- The Palette Tent: Open Fri. through Sun. of the Festival, The Palette Tent will provide a beautifully appointed setting for wine/spirits tasting, food/cheese tastings and live music.
- Sunday Jazz Brunch: This delectable Mother’s Day brunch, a ticketed event, will be served up with a jazz band inside the Palette Tent, decorated with the floral creations of local artists. Mothers will receive specially made art pieces.
- Creative Kids Garden: The newly expanded kids’ area will have a multitude of inviting hands-on arts activities, made even more exciting by the performances of regional storytellers and living history characters. Children will also create a Kids Mural for permanent display, making it a truly landmark event for kids.
- “Paint the Town” (Plein Air Artists): Throughout the festival, noted area artists will be working “en plein air,” allowing Festival goers to see art in the making—and allowing artists to explain artistic technique.
- Gumball Birthday Bash: Free, casual, and full of fun, this street party of epically entertaining proportions will feature live party band music, barbecue, brews, burgers and a wet paint art show.
- The South’s Best Art Party: Headlined by a live art demonstration by premiere Mississippi artist Wyatt Waters, this ticketed event will also feature live music, signature wine pairings by prominent chefs, and a silent auction benefitting the Gumtree Museum of Art.
- Chalk Art Contest: The exciting, vibrant entries to be drawn along Broadway Street will illustrate why chalk art contests are wowing crowds across the nation.
- Arts & Culture Mural: This masterwork will present a permanent and panoramic history of Tupelo arts and culture, including 50 years of music, theatre, art and dance. Festival attendees will be encouraged to sign the mural to be a part of the art and make history.