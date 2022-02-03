TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival 2022 is set to take place May 6-8, 2022 in Tupelo.

The event will have art, music and food, kids’ activities, plus the addition of wine and spirits.

“Now more than ever, people want to come together to celebrate,” noted Kit Stafford, director of the Gumtree Art & Wine Festival. “And we have so much to celebrate in this region: art, music, culture, cuisine. The Gumtree Art & Wine Festival is a perfect celebration for this moment and for the years ahead.”

The following events are schedule for the week in downtown Tupelo: