Gun control debate reignited after weekend gun show in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This past weekend’s gun show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds stirred up debate over how gun shows potentially lead to violent activity in Jackson. There have been nearly 80 murders in the capital city this year.

Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson acknowledges the crime rate in Jackson is high. He said the annual gun show should not hinder law-abiding citizens from being able to arm themselves for the safety of their families and homes. The gun show has been a tradition for roughly 40 years.

“I support the gun shows, and as long as I’m the commissioner of agriculture, we’re going to have them at the fairgrounds,” he said.

According to Gipson, the year’s gun show had over 200 fully registered legal participants. If anyone has a felony record, they’re not able to purchase firearms at the annual attraction.

City Councilman Kenny Stokes said Jackson is on a record pace for murders in the city.

“In these neighborhoods that I live in, you have teenagers out with these guns. And most of them tell you, they come from the gun show. Why do you have a gun show in the City of Jackson with a high number of crimes especially gun-related crimes?” Stokes stated.

Gipson said, “That’s not happening here at the fairgrounds. What’s happening is, you have to be a law-abiding citizen. There’s a form that has to be filled out under federal law, go through the quick background check or be a concealed carrier licensed holder.”

According to the nonprofit Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, gun violence is an epidemic that reaches communities large and small, more common in some places than others. Among states in 2018, Mississippi had the highest gun death rate.

According to the CDC, the rates of firearm violence also vary by age and race. Homicide rates are highest among teens and young adults 15 to 34 years of age, and among Black, American Indian, and Hispanic populations. Suicide rates are highest among adults 75 and older.

