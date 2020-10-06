Severe Weather Tools

Gunn, White file response over governor’s appeal to court’s partial veto ruling

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White filed a response in opposition of Governor Tate Reeves’ Emergency Motion for Stay Pending Appeal before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Reeves is appealing the decision by Hinds County Chancellor Judge Tiffany Grove, who ruled the governor’s partial veto of a bill spending federal COVID-19 relief funds was unconstitutional.

Click here to read the response in opposition by Gunn and White.

