Gunshot wound found on body of man police said overdosed

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Louisiana man who detectives said died of an accidental drug overdose may have been fatally shot.

News outlets report 26-year-old Joah Ross was found dead in a Baton Rouge home on New Year’s Day. Authorities initially declared the death an overdose. Investigators found drugs in the room where Ross died.

The Advocate reports funeral workers later discovered a gunshot wound. A coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy.

Family members of the man say detectives returned to the home to collect evidence but things had been cleaned since the death.

Police haven’t announced any suspects or a possible motive.