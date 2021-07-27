Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital tent sale this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday and Saturday, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area will host a tent sale.
Items for sale include the following:
- Wooden office furniture
- Metal desks
- Rolling chairs
- Side chairs
- Cabinets
- Four-drawer file cabinets
- Lateral file cabinets
- Tall lateral file cabinets
- Side tables
- Lamps
- Kitchen items
- Racks
- Household items
- Contractor materials
- Paint
Funds will help offset the higher costs of building materials for all Habitat for Humanity projects. There will be helpers for loading items.
Date & Times
|Friday, July 30
|12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Saturday, July 31
|8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.