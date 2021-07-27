Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital tent sale this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday and Saturday, Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area will host a tent sale.

Items for sale include the following:

  • Wooden office furniture
  • Metal desks
  • Rolling chairs
  • Side chairs
  • Cabinets
  • Four-drawer file cabinets
  • Lateral file cabinets
  • Tall lateral file cabinets
  • Side tables
  • Lamps
  • Kitchen items
  • Racks
  • Household items
  • Contractor materials
  • Paint

Funds will help offset the higher costs of building materials for all Habitat for Humanity projects. There will be helpers for loading items.

Date & Times

Friday, July 3012:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 318:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories