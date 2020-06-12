Habitat for Humanity presents home for family

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Social distancing will not prevent a mother and son from living in their new home in Jackson.

The Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area presented the newly built home to Tahara Williams and her three-year-old son Kingston in the Broadmoor neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Because construction is considered an essential business during the pandemic, Habitat’s two construction staff members were able to complete the work, with some assistance from subcontractors.

“With staff and subcontractors following COVID-19 guidelines, we were able to continue work on the Broadmoor Initiative, which includes their home,” said Merrill McKewen, Habitat’s executive director.

“We wanted to do everything we could — while adhering to safety restrictions and guidelines — to stay on schedule so that Tahara and her son would have a safe, decent place to live. Today, like never before, everyone understands the importance of having a clean, safe place to call home.”