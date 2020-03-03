Habitual offender sentenced for multiple armed robberies in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison as a habitual offender for his convictions of multiple armed robberies in the City of Hattiesburg.
Prosecutors said 30-year-old Franklin Donaldson committed multiple armed robberies between July 16 and July 20, 2017. Three of the robberies occurred at hotels on Highway 49 north, and two robberies were reported at Community Grocery on Old Airport Road.
Hattiesburg Police said they were able to identify Donaldson as a suspect through surveillance video. He was arrested on July 21, 2017.
Donaldson was indicted by a Forrest County grand jury for the five armed robberies. He had prior convictions for robbery, burglary of a dwelling, commercial burglary and malicious mischief. Because of his prior convictions, Donaldson’s indictments were amended to reflect his habitual offender status.
Donaldson was sentenced to 30 years on each armed robbery, concurrent. He must serve his sentence without the possibility for parole.