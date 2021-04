RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been multiple reports of hail as severe storms begin to move through Central Mississippi.

In Rankin County, hail was reported south of Pelahatchie. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) said the hail reached .25 inches to 1.50 inches in some areas.

Hail was also reported in Attala and Jasper counties.

