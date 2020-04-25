Hair salon prepared to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Hair salons aren’t allowed to open right now, and stylists are falling even deeper into a financial hole.
One salon owner has a plan that she hopes will get the governor’s attention to open her business sooner rather than later.
Weeks keep passing by and Sage Salon has sold shampoo and other products curbside, but that’s only a very small percentage of sales. It doesn’t pay the bills here at the District at Eastover.
With a consultant, Kristy Johnston and partner Shelley Bagby have created their own guidelines to fight the spread of coronavirus.
Johnston says everyone would wear a mask and gloves. They also plan to add plexiglass at the front desk and avoid serving refreshments.
Time in the salon would be cut down with express treatments.
Governor Tate Reeves said in his daily news conference the reason for not opening certain businesses was based on science and data.
Kristy says she wants to re-open as soon as possible. If other salons want to connect with her on putting in place these safety practices text her at 601-259-6705.