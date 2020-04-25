Hair salon prepared to reopen

​

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Hair salons aren’t allowed to open right now, and stylists are falling even deeper into a financial hole. ​

One salon owner has a plan that she hopes will get the governor’s attention to open her business sooner rather than later. ​

​​

Weeks keep passing by and Sage Salon has sold shampoo and other products curbside, but that’s only a very ​small percentage of sales. It doesn’t pay the bills here at the District at Eastover. ​

​​

​With a consultant, Kristy Johnston and partner Shelley Bagby have created their own guidelines to fight the spread of coronavirus.​

​

Johnston says everyone would wear a mask and gloves. They also plan to add plexiglass at the front desk and avoid serving refreshments. ​



Time in the salon would be cut down with express treatments.​​

​

Governor Tate Reeves said in his daily news conference the reason for not opening certain businesses was based on science and data. ​​

​

Kristy says she wants to re-open as soon as possible. If ​other salons want to connect with her on putting in place these safety practices text her at 601-259-6705.