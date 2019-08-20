Haley Barbour endorses Tate Reeves in GOP runoff

Former Governor Haley Barbour along with several Republican elected leaders endorsed Tate Reeves for the GOP runoff a week from today.

Governor Phil Bryant, State Rep. Mark Baker, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson, and others joined Reeves at the Mississippi Republican Headquarters.

The endorsement is a boost among conservatives for Tate Reeves but some republican insiders who did not want to be named say an endorsement of this kind mean Reeves numbers may be slipping compared to his opponent Bill Waller, Jr.

Gov. Phil Bryant, Former Gov. Haley Barbour, and State Representatives and other Republicans gathering to support Lt. Governor Tate Reeves for Governor. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

WJTV reached out the Waller campaign and they sent out the following statement from Communications Director Jared Solomon.

“Voters understand this election is about the future and who’s willing to truthfully address the biggest issues facing our state, like education, health care, and roads and bridges, with conservative solutions, not politics as usual,” said Solomon.