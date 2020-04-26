Hall of Fame coach Marino Casem dies at 85

(Original Caption) 12/18/1974-New York, New York- Winners of second annual Black College All-American Football Team Awards display trophies following presentation ceremonies. From left are: Jackson State Univ. (MS) running back, Walter Payton, voted Offensive Player of the Year; head coach Marino Casem of Alcorn State Univ. (Lorman, MS), named Coach of the Year; and Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, Gary Johnson of Grambling State University (Grambling, LA).

BATON ROUGE, La. (WJTV) — Hall of Fame head coach Marino Casem has died. He was 85 years old.

Casem led Alcorn State to four Black National Championship titles and seven SWAC championship wins. He compiled a career coaching record of 159–93–8. The Braves stadium is named after him.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.

From Alcorn Sports:

One of the most iconic figures in the history of Alcorn State University athletics, Marino Casem passed away in his home Saturday afternoon at the age of 85.



Known as “The Godfather”, Casem was the head football coach at Alcorn for 22 seasons and served as director of athletics for 20 years. He’s the winningest football coach in the history of Alcorn athletics, amassing a record of 132-65-8 from 1964-1985.



During his coaching tenure, Alcorn won seven SWAC football championships and Casem was named SWAC Coach of the Year seven times. He also coached the Braves to four Black National Titles in 1967, 1968, 1973 and 1984.



As an athletic director, Casem led the effort in building the Davey L. Whitney Complex, the home to the Alcorn basketball and volleyball programs. It opened in 1975.



Alcorn plays its home football games in a stadium named in his honor, Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium. Casem first arrived at Alcorn as an assistant coach in 1959, along with Spinks, and the two were close friends.



Casem was named to the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1992, Alcorn Hall of Fame in 1993, College Football Hall of Fame in 1998 and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.