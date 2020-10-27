Halloween Safety Tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Halloween is Saturday, October 31st. 12 News Gary Burton spoke with Mississippi’s Fire Marshall Mike Chaney on tips to make Halloween a treat and not a trick.

Chaney stressed the importance of having an operating smoke alarm, especially during the Halloween holiday because of candles used in pumpkin carvings.

He recommends using battery operated candles to lower the risk a fire.

With Covid-19 still in full effect, Chaney, along with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs stressed wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting large gatherings.

Dobbs says that “if you’re touching candy or treats please use hand sanitizer and wash your hands with extreme frequency.”