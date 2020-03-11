Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade canceled the annual event due to concerns about the coronavirus. So far, no cases have been confirmed in Mississippi.

The parade was scheduled for March 28, 2020. Organizers said they were advised by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel the event.

“The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers and partners is top priority,” said parade and festival founder Malcolm White. “We are committed to responsibly doing our part to protect our patrons, far and wide, and locally in Mississippi.”

There will be a news conference to discuss the cancellation on Thursday, March 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Hal and Mal’s in Jackson. Organizers will also discuss plans for the event’s return in 2021.

Other events across the country have been canceled due to the virus, including New Orleans’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Click here to learn more about the coronavirus.