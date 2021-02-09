Hal’s St. Paddy’s parade canceled as in-person event due to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of Jackson’s annual Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade have canceled the 2021 parade as an in-person event. This decision was reached after extensive discussion with the City of Jackson, sponsors, and stakeholders of the parade, and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the city’s events committee decided to forgo issuing permits to the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day parade and the Mississippi Blues Marathon.

“We have determined that the St. Paddy’s parade cannot be safely produced in its traditional format, given the COVID-19 virus is still very much a health threat, and vaccination efforts are still in their early stages,” said Malcolm White, founder and chief organizer of the parade. “We must put the health of parade participants and the general public at the forefront of any decision, and we have done just that.”

The St. Paddy’s Parade is a fundraising event benefitting the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Parade organizers are working to produce a live virtual parade event that will air on March 27, 2021. The virtual event will allow the group to continue to raise money for the hospital through sponsorships and donations related to the live virtual event.