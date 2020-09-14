Severe Weather Tools

Hancock County collecting sandbags for those in need

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Hancock County is collecting sandbags for those in need during Tropical Storm Sally.

The county has several places to fill up:

Hancock County Horse Arena

Old Hancock County Complex

Lakeshore Community Center

Diamondhead City Hall

You’re asked to bring your own shovel.

