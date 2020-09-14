Hancock County collecting sandbags for those in need

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Hancock County is collecting sandbags for those in need during Tropical Storm Sally.
The county has several places to fill up:
Hancock County Horse Arena
Old Hancock County Complex
Lakeshore Community Center
Diamondhead City Hall
You’re asked to bring your own shovel.
