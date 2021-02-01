Hancock County deputy in critical condition after being shot

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hancock County deputy was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital after being shot on Monday. According to WLOX, the deputy is in critical condition.

Authorities said the deputy was responding to a home on Caesar Necaise Road when he was shot by someone at the location. According to Sheriff Ricky Adam, another deputy arrived at the scene and shot the suspect who fired at the deputy.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital in New Orleans.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.