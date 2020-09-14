Hancock County EMA issues mandatory evacuation order

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Hancock County EMA in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, and Waveland, have issued a mandatory evacuation beginning Monday, September 14 at 7:00 a.m.

This evacuation is all for low lying areas, people living on rivers, river inlets, bayouts, creeks, and in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes.

The Hancock County EMA along with the American Red Cross and the Mississippi Department of Human Services will be opening the following shelter Monday, September 14 at 7:00 a.m.:

Kiln Shelter

18320 Hwy. 43

Kiln, MS 39556

Please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained ( bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks).

Pets are not allowed in the General Population Shelters.

For more information, contact the Hancock County EMA at (228) 255-0942.

LATEST STORIES:

