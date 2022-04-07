HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 14-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting on Tuesday, April 5.

According to The Sun Herald, Alexis Pierson died at home in the Bayside community after she was accidentally shot by a child. The child was only nine or 10 years old.

Her stepfather said she had friends over and one of them brought a gun which the younger child later found.

Alexis was a cheerleader and wanted to become a police officer. The case is being turned over to the youth court.

The community is also planning a benefit in her honor at The Lakeshore VFW.