Hand sanitizer distribution in Brandon on Thursday

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon will distribute free hand sanitizer and City Hall on Thursday, April 16.

The distribution will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. or until supplies run out.

