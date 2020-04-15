Hand sanitizer distribution in Brandon on Thursday

WJTV
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon will distribute free hand sanitizer and City Hall on Thursday, April 16.
The distribution will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Tomorrow morning we will be handing out free hand sanitizer at Brandon City Hall! We will only be at this one location tomorrow. The distribution will be from 9 AM – 10 AM or until we run out! See you in the morning at City Hall only!— City of Brandon, MS (@CityofBrandonMs) April 15, 2020
Tomorrow morning we will be handing out free hand sanitizer at Brandon City Hall! We will only be at this one location tomorrow. The distribution will be from 9 AM – 10 AM or until we run out! See you in the morning at City Hall only!