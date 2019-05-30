Hands-on cooking classes for kids in Hattiesburg

In Hattiesburg, youngsters got a hands-on lesson in healthy eating.

A business in Hattiesburg hosted a cooking class.

The class took place at The Kitchen Table which is a kitchen supply store in Hattiesburg.

Kids learned how to make fun and healthy snacks. Each meal is designed to teach children something new including how to use herbs. Before chopping the herbs, the kids were encouraged to smell them and try to guess the name of the herb.

Linda Franzo, Passionate Platter Chief says, “I think it’s a really important opportunity so many don’t get to cook in their own kitchens, they can make a mess here and be very comfortable. They do learn to clean up after their selves so it’s as important to cook as it is to clean up the dishes in the kitchen. Unusually in my camp, we sweep the floors, and they love it.”

There are more kids cooking classes available throughout the summer. A registration fee will be needed to pay for food.

You can sign your child up at The Kitchen Table in Hattiesburg.

