Happening Friday: Clean Water 4 Mississippi Distribution Event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Winter Storm Rapid Response Coalition in partnership with LOVElikeWATER, National Clean Water Collective, and hometown heroes such as Big K.R.I.T., David Banner, Mo Williams, and Monta Ellis will distribute a truckload of boxed water to residents in the Jackson area and rural communities impacted by the water crisis caused by severe winter storms last month.

According to the People Advocacy Institute, the 23 pallets of boxed water that will be distributed is part of an ongoing effort across the state to ensure that Mississippians have access to clean drinking water while critical repairs to our state’s infrastructure are being carried out.

The following list of water distribution sites is NOT for mass publication: