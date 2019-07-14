Happening now: Flash flooding across southern Mississippi

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood warning for Forrest County in southeastern Mississippi Sunday.

The warning lasts until 3:15 p.m., but the flash flooding is expected to last until 4 p.m., according to WJTV meteorologist Jacob Lanier.

At 12:18 p.m., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area.

Up to five inches of rain have already fallen.

NWS said that flash flooding has already occurred and is likely to continue over the next few hours.

Other locations that will experience flooding include Hattiesburg, Petal, Mclaurin, Rawls Springs, Brooklyn, Sunrise, Maxie, Macedonia and Rock Hill.

Lanier said the region has already seen six-to-eight inches or more of rainfall and more is expected in Lamar, Forrest, Covington, Jones and Jasper Counties.