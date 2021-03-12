Happening Saturday: City of Jackson hosts roll-off dumpster day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, the City of Jackson will host its monthly Roll-Off Dumpster Day at the Old Pepsi Building located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39213. The roll-off dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity for any residents still needing to remove trash and debris from the February winter storms.

According to the city, roll-Off Dumpster Days are held on the second Saturday of each month. Dumpsters will be placed at one location. Participants are required to place debris inside the dumpster provided at the location.

Residents may bring all household furniture, small appliances and small accessories for disposal. Tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted.

All Roll-off Dumpster Days run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting. Please see upcoming dates and locations for the remainder of 2021 below: