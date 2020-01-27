Governor Tate Reeves gives first State of the State address; announces plan to close Unit 29 at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves gave his first State of the State address at the State Capitol and announced that he is working with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to close Unit 29 at the State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The announcement to close what Gov. Reeves called the “most notorious” unit at the facility comes after multiple inmates have died while in MDOC custody since December.

In addition to the inmates dying while in custody, there have also been complaints about “inhumane”, “unsanitary”, and “unsafe” conditions at Parchman and protestors have voiced their concerns over the state’s prison system as a whole.

During the speech, Gov. Reeves also discussed various topics including the education system and teacher pay, health care, infrastructure, and the workforce.