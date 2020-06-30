Happening Wednesday: Temporary lane closure on I-55 in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said drivers should expect a temporary lane closure on I-55 on Wednesday, July 1.
Crews will close the outside (right) lane of the I-55 northbound bridge over the I-220 northbound ramp in Madison County. The closure will happen between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
According to MDOT, a temporary barrier wall was anchored to the bridge deck to protect the traveling public and construction workers when the existing bridge was being widened. They said the closure is necessary to place epoxy into the anchor holes as part of the recently completed I-55 expansion project.
Road signs will be in place for drivers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Moment: Reflecting on state flag change
- 200 Virginians with COVID-19 linked to Myrtle Beach area, health director says
- Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’
- MDOC: Limited office visits to begin at probation and parole offices in July
- Minor League Baseball announces 2020 season will not happen