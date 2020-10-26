Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Harbor Freight Tools announced it will open a new store in Vicksburg. The new store will be located at 1601 North Frontage Road and is expected to open in early 2021.

A grand opening date will be announced closer to the opening of the store.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Vicksburg area. In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Vicksburg for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Vicksburg area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Interested applicants can apply online and search “Vicksburg, MS”.

