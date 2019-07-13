Harmful Algae, Hurricane Barry: What MDEQ says on the combo

On Saturday, the Mississippi Dept. of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) addressed the state of the algae combined with Hurricane Barry.

In a press release, the director of communications for MDEQ said “It is too soon for us to speculate, given the uncertain characteristics and impacts of the storm at this time.”

“However, our beach program will be monitoring along the coast as soon as possible after the storm passes.”

“It is our understanding that algae that washes ashore would likely dehydrate and die.”

MDEQ advise that everyone should “be aware of their surroundings and if they see a harmful Algal Bloom after the storm passes, contact MDEQ and/or local emergency management officials.”